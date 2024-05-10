SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,057 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 30,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $74.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.69. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $76.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

