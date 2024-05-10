Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $15,798,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,482,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000.

Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSP opened at $64.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.52.

Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

