Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Increased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.24. The company had a trading volume of 888,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 108.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.10.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 474.77%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.