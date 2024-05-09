Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.35-7.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.02-1.06 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.74. The stock had a trading volume of 188,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,524. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $156.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.36.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

