Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.
Ameresco Stock Performance
AMRC stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.76. 308,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Ameresco
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
