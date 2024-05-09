International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.75 Per Share

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.

International Seaways has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. International Seaways has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Seaways to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

INSW traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 830,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,337. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.05. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts expect that International Seaways will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,704.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,704.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $727,491.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,563.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,618. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

