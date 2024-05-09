Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,599 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,342,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,513,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 105,224 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,465.0% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 89,159 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,348,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

GIGB traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $45.02. 23,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,565. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.92 and a one year high of $46.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

