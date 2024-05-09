Mativ Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MATV)

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Mativ has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years. Mativ has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mativ to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of MATV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 284,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,932. Mativ has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $452.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Mativ will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mativ news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,000 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $48,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

