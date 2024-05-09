ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $828.46 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.12 or 0.00132190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011914 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001569 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

