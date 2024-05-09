Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Announces Earnings Results

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 6.8 %

NYSE:MODG traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $15.24. 2,916,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,380. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $29,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MODG. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

