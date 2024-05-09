Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Fortress Biotech Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:FBIOP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,539. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $18.91.
About Fortress Biotech
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fortress Biotech
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.