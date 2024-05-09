Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FBIOP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,539. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $18.91.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

