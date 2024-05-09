Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $328.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.83 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.46%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock traded up $4.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.18. 231,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,449. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $54.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECPG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

