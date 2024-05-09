HF Sinclair Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:DINO)

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

HF Sinclair has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE DINO traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $57.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,997. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.36. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

