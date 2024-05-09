New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Shares of NFE traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.51. 1,182,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,753. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.56. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $40.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

NFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

