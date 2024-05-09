NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NV5 Global updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-5.11 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.050-5.110 EPS.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NVEE stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.48. 64,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,425. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.93. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $88.56 and a 1 year high of $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $244,744.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,535.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $244,744.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,535.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $100,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,404.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

