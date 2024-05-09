CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

CRSP stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.31. 958,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,637. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.64. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

