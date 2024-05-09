CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.
CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %
CRSP stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.31. 958,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,637. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.64. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.80.
In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
