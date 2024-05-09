California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

California Resources has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect California Resources to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of California Resources stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 467,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,089. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. California Resources has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $58.44.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.21 million. California Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that California Resources will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRC. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of California Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

