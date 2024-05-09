Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.92. 21,214,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,550,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.83. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $783,401,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,273,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

