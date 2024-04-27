Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 52,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 358,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 114,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 168,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 304,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,072. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $913.44 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.