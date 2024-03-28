KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Update

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the February 29th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE KNOP traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,794. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $73.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.96 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

