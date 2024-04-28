Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $38.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $38,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,225,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,569,000 after purchasing an additional 47,257 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.99. 857,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,033. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $241.20 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

