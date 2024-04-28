White Pine Capital LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 137,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 82,187 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,304,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,604. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

