IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $198.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

