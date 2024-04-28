Addison Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of KLA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,135,000 after acquiring an additional 190,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54,472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in KLA by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,431,000 after buying an additional 153,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KLA by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,496,000 after buying an additional 117,584 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 52.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $33.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $706.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,545. The stock has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $685.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $600.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $369.00 and a 1-year high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.31% and a net margin of 27.19%. KLA’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.61 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.42.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

