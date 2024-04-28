Intact Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $4,426,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $4,540,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,453 shares of company stock worth $665,534. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.16. 1,186,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,720. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.62. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

