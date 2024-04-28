Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Makes New $229,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after buying an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $194,197,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,776,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,609,000 after buying an additional 2,961,726 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.32. 6,255,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,381,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

