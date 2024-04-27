Golden State Equity Partners Sells 542 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UDOW. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,767,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 11.5% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter worth approximately $554,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UDOW traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.81. 2,173,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,008. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $86.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

