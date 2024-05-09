Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Brookfield Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 85.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.4%.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,508. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

