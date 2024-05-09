AerCap Holdings Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

AerCap has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AerCap to earn $10.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

AerCap Price Performance

AER stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $91.47. 1,663,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28. AerCap has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

