FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

FTAI Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of -24.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

FTAI Infrastructure stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.79. 592,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,814. FTAI Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $792.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. The firm had revenue of $81.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

