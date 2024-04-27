Callan Capital LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 169.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $733.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $761.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $666.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $380.77 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $696.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

