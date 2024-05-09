Beldex Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Beldex has a total market cap of $212.22 million and $1.17 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.25 or 0.04838914 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00055454 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019281 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003607 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,794,445 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,414,445 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

