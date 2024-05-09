Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issues Earnings Results

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of MIDD traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.28. 545,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.58. Middleby has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $161.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.24 and a 200-day moving average of $140.32.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Middleby

About Middleby

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.