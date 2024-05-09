Oxen Market Cap Tops $11.05 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $11.05 million and approximately $6,607.18 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,734.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.88 or 0.00715521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.46 or 0.00131439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00044000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00064129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00212865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00102046 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,830,934 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.