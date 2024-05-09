ZClassic Market Cap Reaches $521,986.50 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $521,986.50 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00054426 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00037542 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

