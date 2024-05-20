Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 17,767 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 182.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,767 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $672,196,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,800,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,924 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,529,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,353,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,863,000 after purchasing an additional 714,376 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.05. 538,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $96.27. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.53.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,818,403. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.