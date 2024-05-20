BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,598 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.13% of Yelp worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 18.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $103,789,000 after buying an additional 384,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Yelp by 2,219.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,559 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 161,291 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth $1,786,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $232,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 312,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,134,452.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $111,732.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,848 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $232,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,502 shares in the company, valued at $12,134,452.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YELP. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Yelp Price Performance

YELP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.47. 66,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

