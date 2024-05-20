Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 31,619 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,750 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,619 shares during the period. HP makes up approximately 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 678,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572,188. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

About HP



HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

