Norges Bank Takes $4.60 Billion Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,774,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,559,000. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Norges Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Norges Bank owned 1.15% of Mastercard at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $460.12. 121,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,220. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.76. The firm has a market cap of $427.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock valued at $658,248,007. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

