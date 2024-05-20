BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,709 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,476. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $417,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

