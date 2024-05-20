Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 0.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $66.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $64.76 and last traded at $64.70. Approximately 3,792,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 18,723,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.65.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average is $56.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 35.47%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

