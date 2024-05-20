Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $144.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amphenol traded as high as $134.06 and last traded at $133.87, with a volume of 734369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.91.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APH. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.45.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,724 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $3,589,000. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,778 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

