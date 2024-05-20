BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,527 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.09% of Steel Dynamics worth $18,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,008,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,762,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 514,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,808,000 after buying an additional 59,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.21. 362,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

