GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Down 6.7% After Insider Selling

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.38. 1,586,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,026,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

Specifically, CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,769,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,464,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $35,207.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,178,792.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,769,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,464,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,413,145 shares of company stock worth $47,802,801. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in GigaCloud Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

