Traders Buy Large Volume of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Call Options (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 42,625 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 52% compared to the average daily volume of 27,996 call options.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $16.70. 2,391,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,965,607. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $128,772.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,861. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEVA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

