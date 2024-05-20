Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 100,848 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1,325.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,848 shares during the period. FirstEnergy comprises 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.97. 181,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,058. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

