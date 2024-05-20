Investors Buy Large Volume of Ring Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 10,434 call options on the company. This is an increase of 488% compared to the average daily volume of 1,775 call options.

Ring Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Ring Energy stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.94. 1,659,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,724. The stock has a market cap of $384.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.77. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $99.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.39 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ring Energy will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the third quarter valued at $3,278,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 301.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,744 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 10.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 627,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 60,467 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Ring Energy by 122.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 71,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 373,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 135,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

