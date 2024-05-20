Investors Buy Large Volume of Ring Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 10,434 call options on the company. This is an increase of 488% compared to the average daily volume of 1,775 call options.
Shares of Ring Energy stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.94. 1,659,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,724. The stock has a market cap of $384.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.77. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $99.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.39 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ring Energy will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
