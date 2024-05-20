BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $20,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $554,386,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $20.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,769.48. 111,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,543. The firm has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,526.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,576.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.