Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iQIYI Put Options (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 12,353 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 28% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,678 put options.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQ. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Friday. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,748,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964,207. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.23.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 6.23%. Research analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 321.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

