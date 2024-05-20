RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. RBC Bearings updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $295.51. 66,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $298.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,935 shares in the company, valued at $32,583,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

